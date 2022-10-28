Mark Wahlberg Handpicked Joyner Lucas for His First Film

Joyner Lucas creates some of the most cinematic visuals in hip hop music and he's taking his talents to the big screen for his first feature film ... alongside none other than Mark Wahlberg.

Sources close to production tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Mark personally handpicked Joyner for the cast of the film, which we've learned will be shooting for the next 6 months and is expected to be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

We're told Mark and Joyner sparked a fast friendship after the actor appeared in Joyner's "Zim Zimma" video back in 2021. They both hail from New England and have an affinity for good vibrational rap, so the pairing makes sense.

Mark praised Joyner's acting chops on Friday, suggesting his "skills" will help make the film a success.