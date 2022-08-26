Mark Wahlberg Wants Conor McGregor In One Of His Movies

I Want McGregor In One Of My Movies!!!

First up, the "Road House" remake ... after that, a Mark Wahlberg flick?!

If Wahlberg had it his way, that's the Hollywood career path Conor McGregor would take ... 'cause the face of the "Ted" franchise said this week he wants to put the UFC superstar in one of his upcoming films!!

Walhberg made the revelation on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast ... explaining he truly believes McGregor has the chops to kill it on the silver screen.

"In the right movie," the 51-year-old actor said, "absolutely!"

Conor will get his first shot to prove that later this year ... when he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming "Road House" remake.

And, if that goes well, seems his next stop could be on a Wahlberg film.

"I gotta get Conor to be in a movie," Wahlberg said.

Of course, Mark has tried to get the 34-year-old fighter to be in a movie for years -- he told us in 2015 he was attempting even back then to cast him.

If it doesn't go down -- don't count on Wahlberg stepping into McGregor's world instead ... Mark told the 'PMT' guys that his son absolutely won't let him get in a ring with the fighter.

"My son comes up to me and goes, 'Dad, don't you dare! Don't you even think about it!'"