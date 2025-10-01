Kai Cenat & 'Mafiathon' Awarded 1st Stream Certification Association Plaques

Play video content

Kai Cenat and his AMP team's 'Mafiathon' was a huge success, and the already legendary streamer just notched another accolade for the ages -- the inaugural plaques awarded by the Stream Certification Association!!!

In an iconic last act before LeBron James cut his hair ... Kai & Co. were surprised live on air by a rep from the newly minted SCA, with a plaque for going 6x platinum!!!

The SCA outlined the criteria for TMZ ... a Gold plaque signifies 50,000+ concurrent viewers on a stream; Platinum marks 100,000+ concurrent viewers; and the soon-to-be coveted Diamond plaque will reward 1,000,000+ concurrent viewers!!!

Watch the clip ... "Mafiathon III" and "Mafiathon 1," as standalone productions, also received multi-platinum plaques. They're not just Kai's awards to win -- all eligible streamers can submit their works to the SCA.

Kai couldn't believe it, but the proof is in the pudding, the rap sales are lacking -- only Playboi Carti and Lil Baby have breached the 500K mark this year and the 2026 Coachella Festival only features 8 Hip Hop acts this time around.

