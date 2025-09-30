Kai Cenat Blows Top Off Streamer Love Triangle, Caiden and Reece Now Dating

But Reece, Caiden The Crownholder, Are Now Boo'd Up

Kai Cenat recently paused his Mafiathon III festivities and pulled his best friend Rakai's card to alert him that his purported girlfriend, popular streamer Reece, was "cheating" on him ... and we now know who the new rooster in the hen house is ... none other than Caiden The Crownholder!!!

The 14-year-old rapper/streamer found himself on Kai's radar -- when he and Reece went viral on the music platform, On The Radar!!!

The Crownholder is actually a vet of the industry space, being the son of former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" couple, rapper Consequence and Jen The Pen and all.

Caiden and Reece performed their duet "You So Fine," and the clips have spread like wildfire, amassing millions of views -- especially Kai's reaction to the matter.

Kai and Rakai have been surveilling Reece's moves for months, but sources close to the situation tell TMZ Hip Hop Caiden and Reece are now a full-blown couple, after a spark over the summer turned into full-blown fireworks!!!

Reece, who hails from California, began “dating” Rakai in late 2024 and they made it “official” on stream when he gave her a brand-new iPhone, after flying her to Syracuse, NY, to film content.

When January 2025 rolled around, Caiden and Reece also collaborated for content via Instagram Live, and Caiden questioned Reece over why Rakai wouldn't join in the stream.

Caiden then carpe diem'ed the convo, telling Reece, "That’s crazy, you're supposed to be his girl and he’s not joining??? And he’s leaving you delivered??? ... I would never do that!!!"

We're told Reece and her family returned to New York City in February -- but it was Caiden who flew them out this time, and the two recorded “You So Fine” inside Republic Records Studios.

Reece was back in NYC come August to help Caiden celebrate his 14th birthday at American Dream Mall, where they shot both their “You So Fine” at On The Radar and Caiden's remix to Cash Cobain’s “Feeeeeeel" single.

They're both Leos ... Reece's 17th birthday arrived later that week on the 21st and we're hearing Caiden showed her what life in the Big Apple is really all about.

They dined at celebrity restaurant hotspot Brooklyn Chophouse Times Square and Reece was even introduced to the establishment's owner, Don Pooh.

TMZ Hip Hop also inadvertently caught them together on Reece's birthday during our interview with Consequence when he called out Pusha T.

Caiden is also no stranger to puppy love ... TMZ reported years ago that he held the distinctive title of being billed as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest child, North West’s "first" boyfriend.

Rakai Shares Bad News Saying Reece Ditched on Him After He Beat His 🥩 Too Much😭💔 pic.twitter.com/9TAtNua2SC — 2xRakaiUpdates (@2xrakaiupdates) January 21, 2025 @2xrakaiupdates