Consequence Declares Lyrical War on Pusha T, Clowns 'Yellow Diamond' Lyrics

Consequence recently crashed out on Pusha T at Hot 97 by exposing contradicting messages about his stance on Kanye West, and that appears to be just the tip of the iceberg because he's heading to the booth!!!

TMZ Hip Hop spotted Consequence in Manhattan and he wasted no time labeling the Clipse star "Pusha-TMZ" for speaking badly about his main man Ye.

We'll try not to be offended, but hey ... it's Queens all day, and Cons says he's not for play!

The 192 Records boss is annoyed with Push over the series of interviews that blasted Ye's character during the rollout of his "Let God Sort Em Out" album.

Cons tells us Pusha's "Yellow diamonds look like pee-pee" lyrics from the song "Ace Trumpets" is toilet-type trash, and he's confident he'll clear him in rapping ability any day of the week.

Fans will undoubtedly be the judge ... once Cons kicks off the battle.

