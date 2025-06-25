Pusha T Says Pharrell Produced Clipse's 'Hell Hath No Fury' Without Chad Hugo

Pusha T is giving insight that The Neptunes' production powerhouse had fizzled long before things got taken to court -- even in the making of his group's marquee album!!!

The Clipse recently sat down for Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli's "Popcast," where they discussed the fallout between Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo ... a ho-hum ending after the duo delivered countless hits throughout the music industry.

Malice and Pusha are backed by Pharrell with their comeback album "Let God Sort Em Out" next month, but denied having any personal issues with Chad -- it's all love when they see him in person!!!

Pusha, however, dropped a bombshell that the group's 2nd album, 2006's "Hell Hath No Fury" was NOT a Neptunes-produced affair -- Pharrell did all the work himself!!!

The album was rated a "classic" by XXL magazine at the time ... interestingly enough, Pusha's confession sheds light on the fact that Chad was absent from the two music videos released to promote the project. 🤔

Pharrell and Chad are currently at odds regarding where The Neptunes name can live, but the Louis Vuitton creative director doesn't seem to be dwelling on the past.

