Clipse Switches From 'Stupid' Def Jam to Jay-Z's Roc Nation Over Drake & Pusha T Beef

Pusha T and Malice announced their comeback Clipse album "Let God Sort 'Em Out" would drop on Def Jam last year ... but touting a Kendrick Lamar feature amid the Drake/UMG lawsuit proved to be a bit too much for the label to handle!!!

In a new interview with GQ, Pusha was noted to be "disgusted" with Def Jam's refusal to release the album containing the Kendrick track, “Chains & Whips" ... which forced the dissolution of the Clipse deal and Pusha's own solo contract with Def Jam.

Pusha argued Kendrick's verse doesn't have any direct or subliminal shots at Drake -- nor does it reference his own testy history with the OVO rapper -- and he called Def Jam's apprehension of the matter "stupid."

Drake and UMG have been filing opposing motions in the raging lawsuit in the past few weeks, but Pusha refused to relinquish creative control.

“They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing,” Pusha said. “And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there, was like, ‘We'll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go… ”

Last week, Clipse revealed they had joined Jay-Z's Roc Nation distribution and the verdict is still out on whether or not Jigga will join in on their "patented coke rap."

