Drake Disses Pusha T, Pharrell, Louis Vuitton On Travis Scott’s 'Utopia' Album

Drake used the bulk of his mic time on Travis Scott’s new "Utopia" album to fire shots at both Pusha T and Pharrell … and he was definitely aiming for their heads!!!

On the track "Meltdown" (the same song where Travis jabs at Kylie Jenner's new dude Timotheé Chalamet), Drake digs into Pharrell, claiming to have bought his coveted N.E.R.D. jewelry just to alter it.

If you recall, Drake flexed Pharrell's rare stones in his "Jumbotron Shit Poppin" video -- but Jim Jones has since been accused of doing the dirty work for Drake in his beef against Pusha. Now the OVO rapper says he can fight his own battles!!!

Drake also ruthlessly dissed Pharrell's new gig at Louis Vuitton ... declaring LV to be a faded brand now that Virgil Abloh is dead.

As for Pusha, Drake says there's no reason for him and his camp to duck the fade as his "It's All a Blur" tour schedule is easy to Google.

new CLIPSE (Pusha T and Malice) from LV show - full song - first CLIPSE record in 13 years? pic.twitter.com/kd2M2BneUo — unsubscribe (@zone6danny) June 20, 2023 @zone6danny

Drake also claims he would’ve pulled up on Pusha during his runway stroll amid Paris Fashion Week if it wasn’t for Vogue magazine's pesky $4M lawsuit against him. 👀