Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance On Travis Scott's 'UTOPIA' Album

Beyoncé is giving her fans another reason to rejoice -- she's made her way onto Travis Scott's latest album, and to the surprise of just about everyone!

Bey lends her mountains of talent to Travis' track, "Delresto (Echoes)" ... the 9th song on his much-anticipated album, "UTOPIA," which dropped on Friday.

It's a solid track, with a distinct synth vibe -- similar to Beyoncé's recent "Renaissance" album, which dropped last year. Bon Iver's Justin Vernon also jumps on the song.

Bey and Justin aren't the only ones bringing star power to the album -- Drake, Young Thug, and SZA are just a few of the big names that collabed with Travis to bring "UTOPIA" to life.

As we reported, TS was partying with Drake and French Montana Wednesday night after Drake's show at The Garden ... and we're sure the album drop just around the bend was on Travis' mind.

Of course, he had a big show for the album that was set to go down in Egypt at the Pyramids of Giza on Friday -- Live Nation said the plug was pulled just a couple of days before, saying, "Complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert."