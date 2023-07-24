A$AP Rocky Appears to Diss Travis Scott at Rolling Loud: "I Stole Your B****"

Play video content Rolling Loud

A$AP Rocky sent a few stray shots in Travis Scott's direction during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami … at least that's what fans think about a new track he performed!!!

Rocky previewed 3 unreleased songs Sunday night from his upcoming album, "Don’t Be Dumb," and completely crapped on an unnamed artist he says has been swagger-jackin' him for too long ... and there are plenty of indicators that artist is Travis.

Rocky was all smiles letting his lyrical missiles fly ... “First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense!!!"

The A$AP Mob rapper is currently expecting his 2nd child with Rihanna, but years before, back in 2015 ... she and Travis were a thing -- and that's about as long he and Rocky have been rivals.

If you remember, it was also that same year when Travis completely lost his cool after someone in NYC mistook him for Rocky ... something Rocky thinks is totally on Travis.

Just last year, Rocky publicly stated he felt Travis stole his entire style, but didn't take much offense to the copycatting ... referring to the Astroworld rapper's imitation as flattery.

Obviously, Rocky's tone has changed, and he's using the controversy to market "DBD."

Travis also has a project to promote ... he revealed his long-awaited "Utopia" album will drop on Friday during his Rolling Loud set.