A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Party at Met Gala After-Party 'Til Crack Of Dawn

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were 2 hours late to the Met Gala but apparently wanted to squeeze the life out of their Met Gala after-party experience ... leaving the Remedy Diner in the wee hours of Tuesday morning!!!

The couple hazily greeted cameras early Tuesday morning, Rihanna dressed in white and Rocky in a trench coat while sporting a gigantic J in his mouth.

Rihanna, who recently revealed she's in her third trimester, didn't seem to let pregnancy slow her down at all ... as she was clearly able to keep up well into the night -- and morning.

The pair were the talk of the Met, with some wondering if they were even going to show face, but all was made right when they finally graced the carpet -- 2 hours late.