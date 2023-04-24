A$AP Rocky Sprinting Through Paris Wearing Timberland Boots

Play video content BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky might have thrived as an Olympic runner if his hip hop career didn't pan out.

The A$AP Mob rapper was in Paris Monday to shoot a music video for his upcoming album, "Don't Be Dumb" ... and this scene had him surrounded by a rowdy bunch as they infiltrate the French hoods.

One scene shows Rocky running at full speed down the street ... in a pair of wheat-colored Timberland boots, and he effectively dusts the video extras in a foot race!!!

ASAP Rocky running in Paris in Timbs pic.twitter.com/VEGoJ7TEKn — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 24, 2023 @DailyLoud

Athletic activity and Timbs mix as well as oil and water, but as light as the Harlem native was on his feet ... we'd guess he's had experience getting agile in the 6" boots!!!

He also pops a wheelie much to the urging of the video's cast but didn't exactly nail it.

Rocky might be doing double duty in Paris -- he and Rihanna are reportedly house hunting as they anticipate the birth of their second child together.

This year could bring about a comeback season for Rocky. He's slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami this year, in addition to the release of his first album in more than 5 years.