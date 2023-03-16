A$AP Rocky Laughs At Outrage Over Tems' Oscars Outfit

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky is not among those who have an issue with Tems blocking the view of the people sitting behind her at the Oscars ... his reaction is quite the opposite.

We got the rapper and a very pregnant Rihanna leaving lunch at Bottega Louie in West Hollywood on Wednesday and we asked the parents about Tems' controversial outfit.

A$AP can only laugh at the people ripping Tems on social media for being rude ... and Rihanna seems to have similar feelings.

It's worth noting ... Tems was at the Oscars because of her musical work on 'Wakanda Forever' ... the Nigerian singer is a co-writer on a song RiRi performs for the movie.

So, there may be some bias here from Rihanna and A$AP.