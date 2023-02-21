Rihanna Celebrates Her 35th Birthday with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is hot off her Super Bowl performance, and she's officially hit the big 3-5 ... and what better way to celebrate than with a private bash with some of her closest peeps?!

Naturallly, RiRi hit up her fave spot, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica Monday night, and the place was decked out to the max with balloons -- all for their favorite customer.

Her boo A$AP Rocky guided her into the celebration, and they were joined by Rihanna's BFF Melissa Forde and her brother Rorrey Fenty.

The location couldn't have been a surprise for Rihanna or any of her loved ones -- Giorgio Baldi's damn near the only spot she hits when she goes out for eats.

As you know, the singer's been on quite a roll recently, after performing at the halftime show last week -- revealing to the world she's pregnant once again with baby number 2.