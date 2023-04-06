Rihanna Out with A$AP Rocky and Son, Says Motherhood Is 'The Bomb'

Rihanna's got her pregnancy glow working again ... and it's clear she's looking forward to baby #2, because she's absolutely gushing about being a mom!

A$AP Rocky and his bae took their baby boy out Wednesday night in Santa Monica for dinner at their fave spot, Giorgio Baldi -- gotta start 'em early -- and it looks like he was loving it.

The 10-month-old -- whose name we still don't know -- was cheesin' for cameras as Rihanna walked out with him in her arms for the big family affair ... RiRi's mom, Monica, was there too.

There's no doubt motherhood looks good on the singer ... she was stunning in a Wu-Tang jersey, serious bling and shades, and even talked about her mommy lifestyle.

A photog outside the restaurant asked her how motherhood's changed her life, and she didn't hesitate ... immediately saying, "Motherhood is the bomb! It's the greatest."

BTW, being a mom might be the only thing Rihanna loves more than Giorgio Baldi. She's usually there at least a couple times a week -- plus take-out -- and that was before pregnancy cravings!

She celebrated her 35th birthday at the hot spot with friends and family, and even dined there right before she gave birth to their son last year