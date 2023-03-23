Cops Swarm Rihanna's House as Man Shows Up Wanting to Propose

Rihanna's house became the center of some serious police action after one man showed up wanting to ask for her hand in marriage.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the man, who traveled from South Carolina, walked up to Rihanna's home Thursday where he was almost immediately greeted by her security.

Our sources say the man claimed he was there to propose to the singer, and Rihanna's team called the cops right away. When officers arrived, they put the man in handcuffs, got him in a car and had a serious chat about his intentions.

We're told it was determined the man -- dressed in a red Nike hoodie -- had not broken any laws, though he was asked to leave and told not to return.

It was back in 2018 when a man named Eduardo Leon was arrested inside Rihanna's L.A.-area home. Leon allegedly had been inside the home for at least a day, while Rihanna was out of town, before he was discovered. He allegedly told cops he was there to have sex with the singer.