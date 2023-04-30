Pregnant Rihanna Wears All-Chanel Fur Getup in NYC

Rihanna wore quite the getup in New York last night -- one that was all fur and all high fashion ... from head to toe.

The singer was photographed out and about in the Big Apple Saturday, where we're told she was grabbing dinner ... although there's no sign of her partner, A$AP Rocky. What we can see, though, is RiRi wearing this wacky ensemble ... which all starts with a big hat.

Of course, her eyewear gives away what she's rocking here ... it's Chanel, and it seems she was feeling a little Cruella de Vil-ish with the black-and-white theme.

Speaking of that, it's unclear if this is real fur or not. We know PETA recently reached out to her and tried sending her some faux fur stuff -- but we have no idea if she entertained it. In any case, Rihanna was feeling herself ... which probably translates for her new kiddo too.