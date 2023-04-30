Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pregnant Rihanna Wears All-Chanel Fur Getup in NYC

4/30/2023 11:00 AM PT
rihanna wearing chanel
Splash/Backgrid

Rihanna wore quite the getup in New York last night -- one that was all fur and all high fashion ... from head to toe.

The singer was photographed out and about in the Big Apple Saturday, where we're told she was grabbing dinner ... although there's no sign of her partner, A$AP Rocky. What we can see, though, is RiRi wearing this wacky ensemble ... which all starts with a big hat.

rihanna wearing chanel
Splash/Backgrid

Of course, her eyewear gives away what she's rocking here ... it's Chanel, and it seems she was feeling a little Cruella de Vil-ish with the black-and-white theme.

Speaking of that, it's unclear if this is real fur or not. We know PETA recently reached out to her and tried sending her some faux fur stuff -- but we have no idea if she entertained it. In any case, Rihanna was feeling herself ... which probably translates for her new kiddo too.

rihanna
Backgrid

Indeed, you can see the newly expecting mother's baby bump -- but it doesn't seem she's anywhere near ready to pop. Just like her 1st pregnancy, we're sure we'll see her belly on display when that time comes ... in the meantime, here's Rihanna serving hot mom looks.

