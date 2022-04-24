Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Out at Dinner Days After Rocky's Arrest

A$AP Rocky has resurfaced for the first time following his arrest, and Rihanna was right by his side.

The expecting parents hit up RiRi's favorite joint Saturday night -- Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The dinner reportedly was a baby shower of sorts with fam and friends. It looks like a combo of casual and fancy.

As TMZ reported, Rocky was arrested Wednesday when he and Rihanna touched down at LAX from Barbados. Cops booked the rapper on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing a shot at a man and grazing his arm during an argument in Hollywood back in November.

At the same time, police cuffed A$AP ... they executed a search warrant at his home, presumably looking for a gun that matched the one in the shooting. Cops carted out several boxes of stuff.