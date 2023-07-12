A$AP Rocky Confirms 'Don't Be Dumb' Album Music Video Shot In Barbados

Play video content TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky's upcoming "Don't Be Dumb" album has him really excited -- the kind of excitement that makes him flash all his pearly whites with the mere mention of the topic!!!

That was the Harlem-bred rap star's vibe when TMZ Hip Hop briefly caught up with him out in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Rocky was hopping in his PMF yellow Hummer but had enough time to give us the thumbs-up confirmation that his recent music video shoot out in Barbados will make his album's final cut ... whenever it happens to drop.

Play video content BACKGRID

He tapped into his Barbadian roots during an island getaway with Rihanna last month when he found time to film content for the album. There's no telling if RiRi will add vocals to the project as of now ... but the suspense helps balance out the anticipation!!!

Fans have been waiting on Rocky's comeback for years now .. his last album "Testing" dropped all the way back in 2018 and the new album countdown seems imminent.