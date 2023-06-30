A$AP Rocky Films Music Video In Barbados, Connects With Locals

Play video content BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky is currently out in Barbados, connecting with the locals on the same land where both his dad and his girlfriend Rihanna call home.

On Friday, Rocky was filmed shooting a music video, presumably for his long-awaited 4th studio album ... while also spreading joy with the local community amid the endless tropical backdrops.

The Harlem-born rapper used dozens of natives for the music video in the daytime and rewarded them for their efforts in the evening by passing out cold, hard cash and taking flicks for the 'gram.

Rihanna is currently expecting the couple's 2nd child and wasn't on location ... but it was probably time for some R&R, anyway.