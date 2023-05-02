A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Woman He Shoved, Jumped Over Before Met Gala

A$AP Rocky is apologizing to the woman he leaned heavily on, for just a moment, so he could cut through a huge NYC crowd and get to the Met Gala.

The wild scene went down Monday evening outside NYC's Carlyle Hotel where Rocky pushed through a flood of fans and autograph seekers who didn't recognize the Harlem rap star at first ... until he leaped over the barrier.

But, in order to make it over, he used a woman's shoulder to get a boost.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023 @Phil_Lewis_

She was later identified as Long Island native Madelyn Llanes and in an interview she admitted to initially refusing Rocky's request for passage because she was standing at the barricade, which was the end of the road as far as she was concerned.

Obviously, Rocky found a detour and the rest of the story is unforgettable fan history for her!!!

As we previously reported, Rocky and Rihanna were more than 2 hours late to the Met Gala but still maximized the moonlight ... partying all the way to dawn and then some.

