Rihanna's Baby Boy Named RZA Athelston Mayers After Wu-Tang Clan Member

Rihanna's baby boy ain't nothing to mess with ... because she and A$AP Rocky named their first child after a famous member of the Wu-Tang Clan!!!

The child's full name is RZA Athelston Mayers ... according to the Daily Mail, after obtaining the child's birth certificate.

With a name like RZA, it's pretty safe to assume the kid's musician parents named him after the rapper and producer RZA, who just so happens to be the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

The birth certificate also says Rihanna's kid was born May 13 at 10:58 AM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Looking back, it seems Rihanna telegraphed the baby's name back in April ... when she and A$AP took their baby boy out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, with RiRi wearing a Wu-Tang Clan top.

A$AP's got a musical connection to some of RZA's bandmates ... he collab'd with Wu-Tang's Raekwon on the 2015 song "Fly International Luxurious Art."