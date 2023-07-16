Drake & 21 Savage Appear to Use Ugly Anna Wintour Tour Visual After Vogue Lawsuit

So How Do You Like Them Apples?!?

Drake and 21 Savage must still feel a certain way about Anna Wintour and Vogue on the heels of their nasty lawsuit ... using what appears to be an ugly visual of the fashion giant on their latest tour.

Not only did Drake post the not-so-appealing AI-generated image of a woman with Anna's signature haircut and sunglasses on his Instagram earlier this week ... she's also been popping up in visuals on his "It's All a Blur" tour with 21.

In fact, during the pair's performance of "Jimmy Cooks" -- the apparent Anna-double shows up, opening her mouth to reveal some pretty gnarly teeth.

While neither Drake nor 21 have come out and officially said the image is supposed to represent Anna, it's hard to see anything otherwise.

Of course, there's some unfriendly history between Anna and the rappers. It was back in November when Vogue sued the two for recreating Vogue covers to promote the album "Her Loss" -- both online and throughout cities across the U.S.

Eventually, both sides settled -- Drake and 21 had to reportedly pay up millions -- Condé Nast was seeking at least $4 million in damages.