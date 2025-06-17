Pusha T Threatens to 'TMZ' Footage on Travis Scott via New Clipse Album

Pusha T isn't only venting his frustrations at Kanye West in interviews -- he's unloading on Travis Scott on the upcoming Clipse album!!!

"The Breakfast Club"'s Loren LoRosa attended the "Let God Sort 'Em Out" album listening at Roc Nation's office last night ... ahead of the track's "So Be It" audio mysteriously appearing on the internet shortly after.

Pusha painted Travis as a tender-hearted simp on the track ... "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me, Calabasas took ya b**** and ya pride in front of me."

Pusha went into detail about the lyrics in an unearthed GQ profile on Tuesday ... explaining it was Travis' "Meltdown" collab with Drake that grinded his gears.

Back in 2023, Pusha says Travis barged into an album studio session he and his bro Malice were having, to preview his "Utopia" album -- including a version of "Meltdown" without Drake's verse ... which wound up dissing Pusha's right-hand man Pharrell Williams.

The veteran MC saved the sharpest arrows for the end of the verse ... "Heard 'Utopia' had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin, she ain't need you to eat / The net gonna call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can Cher [share] and AE it / They wouldn't believe it but I can't unsee it / Lucky I ain't 'TMZ' it."

What a tangled web Pusha decided to weave ... AE and Tyga are BFFs and Tyga used to date Kylie, who is obviously Travis' ex.

I miss me and Pusha’s friendship — ye (@kanyewest) May 30, 2025 @kanyewest

Pusha also took a swipe at Ye on the album's lead single "Ace Trumpets" -- there's definitely a pattern for vengeance here, even if Ye feels different at the moment.

The long-awaited album will be released on July 11 -- via Jay-Z's Roc Nation imprint ... which comes on the heels of Ye making unsavory comments about Hov's son.