Pusha T Doesn't Respect Kanye West as a Man, Saw 'Weakest Sides' of Ye

Pusha T is entering this new Clipse era with sour memories of Kanye West ... they'll never reunite because Pusha doesn't respect Ye's manhood!!!

Kanye publicly mourned the loss of his friendship with Pusha just a few days ago ... but in his new convo with GQ, Pusha let it be known the beef is up -- and is stuck forever!!!

I miss me and Pusha’s friendship — ye (@kanyewest) May 30, 2025 @kanyewest

Pusha says their union unraveled during the 2021 "Donda" album sessions, and he went on to diss Ye's recent theatrics in the KKK mask, while denying there was any truth found in the various rants that targeted him ... but says The College Dropout can't hide his true nature from him.

"He's a genius ... But that's why me and him don't get along, because he sees through my fakeness with him," Pusha explained.

"[Kanye] knows I don't think he’s a man. He knows it. And that's why we can't build with each other no more. That's why me and him don't click, because he knows what I really, really think of him. He's showed me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people.”

Although Pusha acknowledged he believed Ye suffered from mental illness, he feels the condition has been weaponized through shots at him ... "You're sick, but you're also very calculated. And if I take your sickness and take how calculated you've been and disruptive you've been and tried to be to me, then it cancels itself out. I can't look at it as sick, because you're detrimental. You're detrimental to everything.”

Pusha also accused of Ye of playing "industry games" ... a nod to Kanye and Drake getting chummy during the 2021 "Free Larry Hoover" concert amid his own highly publicized beef with Drake.

It's not all hate though ... Pusha gives Ye credit for keeping his word by giving him all his profits owed from the Good Music/Def Jam deal after the contract ended.

Ironically, Pusha now has a bone to pick with Def Jam for exiting their Clipse deal over a Kendrick Lamar verse with concerns from the Drake/UMG lawsuit!!!