Kanye West and Bianca Censori Tongue Kiss in Affectionate Dance Video

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are showing their sensual side ... dancing and kissing as they enjoy a sunset ... with lots of tongue involved.

Bianca just shared video of her intimate exchange with her husband ... they're moving and grooving on a balcony overlooking a setting sun and some rolling hills.

As their song and dance comes to an end, Kanye and Bianca share an embrace ... complete with a tongue kiss.

It looks like Bianca is wearing a skimpy pair of shorts or some lingerie, but they are mostly silhouetted against the sunset background.

The short clip is another sign Kanye and Bianca are going strong.

As we reported ... Kanye and Bianca broke up in February and reached out to divorce attorneys, but they got back together in April and we've seen them out in public more and more recently.