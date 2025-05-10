John Legend Calls Kanye West's 'Devolution' Sad to Watch

John Legend is heartbroken to see the "devolution" of his former mentor and friend Kanye West ... saying in a new interview that his rampant antisemitism and anti-Blackness is "sad" to watch.

The "All of Me" hitmaker candidly spoke about his ex-pal while chatting with The Times, explaining he is not the Kanye who signed him to his G.O.O.D. Music record label back in 2004.

He explained ... "Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him ... It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now."

Kanye, of course, has had an array of public woes and breakdowns over the years, from bad-mouthing the wife of his four kids, Kim Kardashian -- such as wishing he had children with her friend Paris Hilton instead -- to his more recent shameless passion for all things Adolf Hitler.

John says he never would have imagined seeing such a side of Ye, noting ... "It is sad to see his devolution."

While he conceded it's inappropriate for the world to psychoanalyse him, JL said there was "definitely a difference" in his mental state after his mother, Donda West, died in 2007, adding ... "His descent started then and seems to have accelerated recently."

John previously opened up about the demise of his friendship with the Yeezy founder ... confirming in 2022 they stopped speaking due to differences in their political beliefs. Kanye is a notorious Donald Trump supporter ... while John has gone on the record with his sharp disapproval of 47.

The "Ordinary People" singer shared his thoughts on Kanye West just after 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' alum Siggy Flicker slammed him over his antisemitic rants and shocking new "Heil Hitler" song while speaking with TMZ.

She told us she thinks karma will get Kanye due to his deplorable remarks about the Jewish people and obsession with Hitler ... and that he's already felt it.