Antonio Brown Throws Support Behind Kanye West, He Can Do What He Wants!

... He Does What He Wants

Play video content TMZSports.com

Antonio Brown's allegiance to Kanye West is unwavering ... 'cause the Super Bowl champ says despite the artist going full Nazi, he has nothing but love for him.

The seven-time Pro Bowler doubled down on his support for the controversial musician this week ... stating not only has his opinion remained unchanged, they have more content slated to drop soon.

"Love to Ye, man," AB said outside Craig's in West Hollywood while rocking his iced-out Donda chain.

"Me and Ye gonna drop something top of the year."

AB also said he has new stuff with Lil Pump coming ... and expressed interest in collabing with fellow athlete-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball.

Kanye has ramped up hateful and inexcusable behavior in recent months -- creating merch featuring swastikas and making music with blatant antisemitic themes ... just to name a few instances of crossing the line.

AB -- known to be one of the best NFL receivers ever -- shared his opinion on the matter ... claiming Kanye is able to speak freely because he doesn't have to answer to anyone.

AB's no stranger to being in Ye's corner -- he was also by his side during his "White Lives Matter" phase.