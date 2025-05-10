Ex-'RHONJ' Star Siggy Flicker Says Karma is Coming for Kanye Over Hitler Rants

Play video content TMZ.com

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Siggy Flicker says karma is coming for Kanye West following his seemingly never-ending antisemitic rants and the recent release of his despicable new song titled "Heil Hitler."

TMZ caught up with Siggy this week after President Trump appointed her to the Holocaust Memorial board. During a Zoom call, Siggy told us that although she agrees with Ye's right to free expression, his Nazi rhetoric will ultimately catch up to him.

In fact, Siggy tells us that Kanye is missing out on the "true gift" of life because he's unable to raise the four children he shares with Kim Kardashian. Instead, Siggy says, Kanye's living in sin by parading his nearly naked wife -- Bianca Censori -- around in public all over the world.

Kanye drama aside ... Siggy says she's thrilled to be the newest member of the Holocaust Memorial Council as the daughter of a Holocaust survivor.

She tells us she looks forward to teaching Americans about the Holocaust despite false conspiracy theories that 6 million Jews and millions of others were not slaughtered. The reality star and author isn't worried, though -- her dad prepared her to fight against anti-Jewish hatred ever since she was a little girl.

Fans will remember -- they saw Siggy wholeheartedly defend the Jewish people after her then-costar Margaret Josephs brought up Adolf Hitler while trying to make a point during a contentious argument back in 2017.

SF emerged as an advocate for Holocaust education on 'RHONJ' ... but as she clashed with cast and crew over their lack of concern revolving around the topic, she decided it was best to move on.

She notes joining 'RHONJ' was both the best and worst thing to happen to her ... and she has no regrets about putting her foot down.

It seems to have worked out in her favor -- Siggy's one of the highest appointed folks in the line of Holocaust remembrance work and she's ready to dive right in.