Kanye West Storms Off Piers Morgan Interview After Rejecting the Questions

Kanye West and Piers Morgan's latest interview came to a screeching halt -- and both guys have totally conflicting reports on what went wrong!!!

Ye and his new streaming buddy Sneako were live Tuesday with Piers from the same Mallorca, Spain mansion where they've been releasing new and old music ... when the conversation took a turn.

So, I interviewed Kanye West again today. As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby. Drops on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ later… pic.twitter.com/m8TDGDpwgs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2025 @piersmorgan

Ye can be seen telling Piers that he'll will have to live with the response to the questions for the time being, before yanking out his earpiece within the early moments of the interview.

That shut down the interview indefinitely ... that is, until Ye feels satisfied with Ye's counting skills!!!

Sneako was left to pick up the pieces of the shuttered interview -- he explained the particular conversation upset Ye, who wouldn't be returning to the interview.

There are two sides to every story, and for his angle, Piers didn't explain much about why the chit-chat soured ... he simply called Ye and "big baby" who couldn't take the heat.

They're both now retreating back to their corners to talk smack about the situation -- and each other -- from their own POVs.