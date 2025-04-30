Kanye West Producers Threaten to Take Down 'Donda 2' Over Nonpayment

Want $3 Million ... Or Album Comes Down

Kanye West AKA Ye finally released his long-lost "Donda 2" album as promised, but fans better grab the tracks while supplies last ... a couple producers want the album snatched down over nonpayment!!!

On Wednesday, Ye revealed that his longtime associate DeAndre "Free" Maiden, who manages the producers Jahmal "Boogz Da Beast" Gwin and Brian "AllDay" Miller, were pissed they had never been paid for a whopping 8 songs on "Donda 2" -- and the album would be wiped from the streaming services.

Yeezy fans will recognize both Boogz and Brian's names after years of collaborations, and Ye scoffed at the $3 million asking price, alluding to him being the one who taught them how to make beats in the first place!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

If you remember, Ye's been teasing this sequel album for over 3 years ... and held a massive listening event for it at LoanDepot Park in Miami with tons of stars in attendance.

The album was originally intended to be released on Ye's Stem Player device before those plans got scrapped, but Boogz and Brian weren't the first producers to complain about being shafted.

ATL Jacob says he's still waiting on his "Donda 2" deposits 'til this day.