Kanye West Throws Microphone Out of Frustration After 'Donda 2' Audio Problems

Kanye West might finally have someone else to aim his anger at other than Pete Davidson -- his "Donda 2" event's sound engineer -- who seemingly blew it in Miami ... causing West to throw his mic in frustration.

Ye premiered new tracks from his album Tuesday night at a live listening event for fans at LoanDepot Park in Miami. While the whole thing started smoothly, with Kanye playing tracks from the new album, by the end, the event -- streamed on stemplayer.com -- had totally unraveled and Kanye looked visibly pissed off.

Things really seemed to take a turn during the song "Jail 2" when Marilyn Manson and DaBaby joined Kanye on stage. It appeared Kanye was supposed to perform the song live -- but was having some serious issues with his in-ear ... eventually throwing his microphone in frustration, Kanye never picked the mic up again.

The final song of the night, "Off The Grid" -- a song from the first "Donda" album -- was a total mess, Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti joined Kanye to perform it, and Fivio's mic was totally out of sync totally off with the music playing ... sounding like he was trying to catch up to the song the entire time.

We spoke with a couple people who were in the audience, who said the audio issues weren't as noticeable as they were to those streaming from home.

While most of "Donda 2" sounded like it was incomplete, the fans in Miami certainly got their fair share of guest appearances during the show -- Jack Harlow, The Migos, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and The Game, to name a few. Elon Musk was among the celebs in the crowd.

