Boosie Badazz Calls Ye a 'Professional D*** Sucker' After Being Labeled 'Poor-Smelling'

Boosie Badazz's attempt to show Kanye West love following the shocking "cousin confession" has backfired -- and the two rappers are slinging mud!!!

Ye recently scoffed at Boosie's comments about feeling bad for his upbringing -- mainly because they don't even know each other!!!

“I know that n**** smell poor, and I ain’t never met him,” Ye told his longtime collaborator Digital Nas in a recent live stream ... “That n**** smell poor. You know, that n**** is poor. What are we talking about smell?”

Ye also accused Boosie of being a plant to talk bad about Black people.

Naturally, Boosie didn't take Ye's comments in stride and clapped back at Ye's poverty diss with a na-na na-na boo-boo retort about Hot Pockets ... then delivered a more personal blow to the situation.

Boosie warned Ye he should monitor his social media content better because his sons Saint and Psalm will be curious about his posts in the future.

Ye decided to drop Donda 2 now after reading Digital Nas’s Twitch chat pic.twitter.com/3k6YcY0jR2 — yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) April 24, 2025 @yzyjohnny