Kanye West Shops at Sex Store in Spain After Getting Back With Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are shopping till they drop over in Spain ... picking out her new outfits from an erotic store!!!

Check out this new footage of Kanye going in and out of a sex shop in Palma, Mallorca ... he's trying to be low-key with a black hoodie, but he couldn't evade the paparazzi.

Folks who work in the store say Kanye came in first, left, and then returned with Bianca ... and then they spent about an hour browsing around.

We're told Kanye and Bianca purchased a bunch of clothing and accessories.

No porn or sex toys for Ye and Bianca ... at least on this shopping trip.

Unclear what Kanye and Bianca have cooking here, but there's speculation they are gearing up for a potential music video to be shot in Spain.

This outing was the day after Kanye and Bianca were spotted going out to dinner at an Indian fusion restaurant ... and it's more proof they are back together after a brief split.

Kanye shopping at an erotic store is interesting on another level ... this week, he recalled an incestuous relationship he once had with a cousin.