Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Buns on Way to Wellness Appointment in Spain

Bianca Censori makes the routine look sexy ... take random errands around town, for example.

Kanye West's wife was spotted in Spain this week tooling around in her Mercedes G63 AMG on her way to see a wellness healer and a bodyguard.

Never one to be shy, Bianca hopped out of the luxury SUV in a thong bodysuit, sheer stockings and some high-heeled boots ... accentuating her derriere.

Bianca strutted her stuff into a medical building in Palma, on Mallorca ... accompanied by her security and a woman named Jayne Fitzmaurice, who is a certified recovery coach, family coach, interventionist and a personal manager at The Balance ... the rehab clinic Bianca's visiting here.

Unclear what Bianca's going in for, but The Balance's website bills the brand as the world's most exclusive luxury rehab center with "high end treatment facilities" ... and it says Jayne "has been working closely with clients to help them recognize, process, and manage their pain.''

Bianca was spotted in another part of Spain over the weekend grabbing dinner with Kanye ... seemingly reconciling after a brief split.

No sign of Kanye here though ... he must be busy posting on X.