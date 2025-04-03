Kanye West Raps About Bianca Censori Leaving Him in New Song

Play video content

Bianca Censori has split from Kanye West and Ye desperately wants her back, at least according to the rapper's new song.

In a new song titled, "BIANCA," Ye's lyrics make it appear his wife left him over his social media rants where he voiced his support for Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

On the track, Ye raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

Ye continues, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Ye also reveals he became aware Bianca took off in a car while tracking her whereabouts using his Maybach app. He calls her a "bitch" who just doesn't understand and may have planned her escape.

Ye partly blames Bianca's family, rapping that they “want me locked up" and "want me to go on retreat." Ye goes on to compare his relationship with Bianca to Diddy's violent and tumultuous love affair with Cassie.

Ye wraps up the song by begging Bianca to "Come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”

In 2022, Kanye secretly tied the knot with Bianca before ever letting anyone know they were an item. Everything seemed hunky dory as the couple toured the world together with Bianca photographed half naked most of the time.