North West Makes Cameo in New FKA Twigs Music Video, Raps in Japanese

North West’s rap career under Kanye’s watch might be a wrap, if momma Kim Kardashian has her way -- but no stress, ‘cause FKA twigs is stepping in to hype up the mini mogul!

The singer just dropped her new music video for "Childlike Things," and none other than North West herself is stealing the spotlight, showing off some skills with a short rap ... in Japanese.

Not entirely clear why North chose the language for her rap, but we'd guess her dad's Tokyo vibe is rubbing off on her -- TMZ reported earlier this week that the city is Kanye's happy place, where he’s been decompressing after a recent stint of unhinged online rants.

Back to North -- the girl is radiating confidence in that video -- and it was a quality that helped her get the gig, 'cause FKA Twigs explained on her IG last week the song needed youthful energy and someone with serious tenacity ... and that's exactly what she saw in North.

The video’s a solid 8 minutes long, packed with a whole storyline and everything. Twigs is trying to impress some youth-obsessed music execs and, in trying to seal the deal, she drops some very bizarre dance moves.