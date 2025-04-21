Kanye West, Bianca Censori Look Like They're Back Together After Dinner Date

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are social media official again ... because he just posted a photo with her online after an intimate dinner date overseas.

Ye and Bianca look and sound like they're giving their marriage another go ... based on his social media post and some new info we're learning about their recent outing in Spain.

Kanye and Bianca first raised eyebrows Friday night when they were spotted at an Indian fusion restaurant in Mallorca, and folks who work there tell us the pair seemed "nice and happy" while breaking bread.

The dinner date went down at Indian Fusion Cala d'Or and folks who were there say there was no tension between Kanye and Bianca, and the two were laughing and smiling during their meal.

We're told they tried to dine privately ... with Kanye's security guards showing up 10 minutes before their arrival to request a private VIP room. The restaurant didn't have a private section but they cornered off an area for Kanye, Bianca and a third wheel.

Video from inside the restaurant shows Kanye and Bianca walking to their table ... and video from their arrival shows them greeting a man in an orange jacket on the street before the trio heads inside.

We're told Kanye took his mask off for dinner ... and he ordered chicken curry and chicken balti. Bianca went with butter chicken and their friend ordered chicken tikka masala.

No alcohol for the table ... instead we're told they washed down their meals with mango lassis -- a blended drink made from mangoes, milk, yogurt and ice -- and they shared rice and some naan bread.

The dinner was short and sweet ... we're told they were in and out in under an hour ... and based on the menus available online, it looks like they dropped about 80 Euros.