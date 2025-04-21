Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Cousin When He Was a Teen

'White Lotus' Got Nothing On Me ...

Kanye West is claiming he and a now-incarcerated male cousin sexually experimented with each other when they were kids -- an experience he's turned into a new song, believing it contributed to both of their dark paths.

Debuting a new grungy song called "COUSINS" on Monday, Ye sings about stumbling upon adult magazines as a kid, noting the mags he found in his late mother Donda's possession were of the homosexual variety.

Ye says he eventually showed the mags to his cousin and they reenacted the male-on-male kissing scenes ... leading Ye to eventually "suck his d!ck" until the age of 14.

The accompanying visual for "COUSINS" spliced together various clips of video games and semi-pornographic images as Ye crooned about "giving his cousin head" on the chorus.

Both Ye and Kim Kardashian were scanning Ye's cousin's case during their marriage.

Ye gave him a loving shout-out during a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel when asked about Trump's first presidency ... "My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him."

Later in 2020, Kim K. was helping spearhead the the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice and shared Ye's cousin's plight with Georgetown University professor Marc Howard ... highlighting how Ye's aunt was forced to accept the consequences from living in their downtrodden Chicago neighborhood.

Ye also says he's changing his "WW3" album title to "CUCK" ... spoken like a true Gemini!!!