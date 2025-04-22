Kanye West Can See His Kids Anytime, Has Seen Saint This Year Despite Claim

Kanye West claims he hasn't been around his son Saint at all this year ... but we know that's not even remotely close to the truth.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ye can see his kids whenever he wants and mostly chooses not to, but he has definitely seen Saint in 2025.

Kanye's kids mostly live with their mother, Kim Kardashian, in California ... but we're told Ye spent about 3 months in Los Angeles this year and didn't ask to see Saint or any of his kids, aside from North ... until a week before leaving town.

In fact, we're told it was only a few days ago that Kanye saw Saint, Chicago and Psalm ... and Ye has full control to see his kids when he wants.

What's more, Kanye and Saint were together in Japan earlier this year ... when they shot the cover art for "Bully" and filmed an accompanying video.

This all flies in the face of one of Kanye's recent posts on X ... "I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR."