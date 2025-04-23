Kanye West's Loud Auditions Aggravating Residents in L.A. Neighborhood

Kanye West is firing off more than just disturbing, antisemitic rants online these days ... the rapper is also making a racket with his SUPER LOUD casting calls, and offending neighbors with a prominent racist hate symbol, in Los Angeles, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... Kanye plastered L.A.'s Larchmont neighborhood with an "urgent" advertisement seeking "AFRICAN AMERICAN MALES" for his "hooligan choir," which has set up shop in a warehouse near an elementary school.

Play video content 4/8/25 BACKGRID

In the flyers, Kanye requires any prospects cannot be "fat" and must wear all black with the skin complexion of Sean "Diddy" Combs -- who is about to go on trial for alleged racketeering, sex trafficking and other federal crimes. The ad also requires anyone to be "COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS," and, of course, there are other conditions.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... neighbors who live in the area are pulling their hair out on an almost daily basis due to the thunderous sounds coming from a PA system outside the warehouse where the auditions are taking place.

We're told two of Kanye's songs -- "Carnival" and "Black Skinhead" -- are constantly blaring from the speakers, causing the walls inside nearby homes to reverberate.

Play video content TMZ.com

Our sources say Black men with shaved heads are seen wearing dark clothes and standing in military formations as they try out for the parts. We're told Kanye has not made a cameo on set yet.

Residents are so fed up they have repeatedly called Los Angeles Police complaining of the noise ... but they say the cops haven't done a thing.

We're also told swastikas have been drawn on the side of the warehouse in clear view of the elementary school, possibly exposing young kids to the Nazi symbol.

Play video content TMZ.com

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the LAPD has received nearly a dozen noise and disturbance calls in the last 60 days for the warehouse "where Kanye West is doing business for an upcoming event."

Cops also tell us they got two other calls for swastikas spray-painted on the warehouse --- but only one of them was discovered on a wall, and an investigation was launched. The LAPD is also looking into the noise and disturbance complaints.