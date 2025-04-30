Paris Hilton Ain't Sweatin' Kanye West's 'Kids' Comment, Throws Perfume Launch Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Paris Hilton ain't sweatin' Kanye West's rude remarks about wanting to have children with her instead of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian ... 'cause she gave an electric performance at Stagecoach over the weekend, followed by a huge launch party Tuesday for her new perfume line.

TMZ obtained exclusive footage of Tuesday night's event at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, where Paris was showing off her aptly named perfume Iconic to a number of people who attended.

Check out the video, capturing Paris doing what she does best -- keeping everyone entertained and fixated on her. Paris looked dazzling in her glittery pink gown with a plunging neckline, topped off by cool black shades with white frames.

She worked the room, chatting with everyone, dancing with friends and giving them hugs. It was all love at the shindig, clearly.

At one point, she offered up a little speech about her Iconic fragrance, saying it was a dream come true to see her new perfume products on sale. Paris also posed for pics and danced for the cameras while singing her hit, "Stars Are Blind," and spraying her perfume into the crowd.

The rooftop party had a very pink vibe on display -- pink cotton candy emblazoned with the perfume's logo, pink cocktails and a Pink Magazine-covered photobooth and much more.

Previously, Paris made a huge splash at her DJ set with Lizzo at Stagecoach on Friday. At the festival, she was also seen hanging out with Sydney Sweeney and Kyle Richards.

