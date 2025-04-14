Paris Hilton Rocks Figure-Flashing Fishnet Catsuit at Coachella

Those twentysomething influencers could never -- Paris Hilton pulled up to Coachella like the desert was her runway, serving main character energy in a seriously sexy, skin-tight catsuit.

Paris was serving body confidence and pure fierceness -- rocking a cut-out fishnet 'fit that showed plenty of skin at the festival's Neon Carnival over the weekend ... and let's just say, it left little to the imagination!

PH was all about that dominatrix energy -- piling on layered chain necklaces, and even after dark, she kept her signature shades on for that extra A-list touch.

Paris was just one wrong move away from a full-blown wardrobe whoopsie -- but the queen came prepared. She had a fluffy white shawl on standby, ready to swoop in and save the day if things got a little too hot to handle.