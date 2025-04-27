Paris Hilton Timeline, Reckless Diva to Political Force

Play video content TMZ.com

Paris Hilton has changed a lot over the last 20 years ... going from making sex tapes and partyin' 'til the early morning, to becoming a mom and testifying before Congress.

The reality tastemaker broke onto the scene in the early 2000s ... drawing international attention when her sex tape with poker player Rick Salomon leaked in 2003.

She had her own reality show at the time -- "The Simple Life" -- which featured her friendship with Nicole Richie ... though the two had a pretty nasty falling out in '05.

In the years since, Paris has embraced a calmer lifestyle ... marrying Carter Reum in 2021 and raising her two children -- London and Phoenix.