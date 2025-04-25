Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead of Kim Kardashian

MORE POWER WITH PARIS

Kanye West claims he's in need of a flux capacitor ... so he can go back in time and choose to have kids with Paris Hilton instead of Kim Kardashian!!!

Ye made the wacky revision on Digital Nas' recent livestream while urging someone on the phone to imagine the possibilities of a Ye and Paris hook-up.

If he had his way, there'd be Yeezy x Hilton hotels galore!!!

Ye said he made a mistake of going for Kim -- who was previously Paris' assistant -- and compared his ex-wife's rookie status to the late Virgil Abloh when he was under his own tutelage.

It's unclear what sparked Ye's dark twisted fantasy for Paris ... he didn't even include her in his 2016 celebrity expose "Famous" video, but there's loads of material of him fawning over Kim that led to their 4 kids.

Ye's healthy amount of trolling hasn't damaged his parental rights ... Kim K still says he's welcome to come get the kids at any time!!!

