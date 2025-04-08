Paris Hilton's 'Unforgettable' Fam Vacay to Hawaii ... Aloha!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Paris Hilton's not your regular mom, she's a cool mom -- recently jetting off to Hawaii and treating her two precious kiddos, Phoenix and London, to an "unforgettable" trip!

The 44-year-old took to Instagram, posting, "Me and my #Ohana 🥹🌺 We had such a fun time in Hawaii, playing on the beach and in the waves with my #CutesieCrew was such a special, unforgettable experience."

She continued, "My heart is so full and I’m so excited for the lifetime of family fun thats ahead of us 🥰 #Aloha for now Kona!"

Being a mom is another job Paris is "sliving" at, check out this photo of her pushing the stroller while riding her motorized luggage ...

Hawaii is a hot spot for the stars ... Once you've hit the island with Paris, see which other stars love escaping to Hawaii with our gallery above!

"That's hot!"

