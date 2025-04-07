Guess the A-List Actress in This Sexy Bikini Selfie!
Guess The A-List Actress In This Sexy Bikini Selfie!
Published
Can you guess which A-list star shared this bae-cay hot shot?
The actress -- whose claim to fame came from a popular Netflix show -- posted this beach bikini pic to her 63 million Instagram followers.
When she's not making magic on the big screen, she's workin' hard at her beauty and lifestyle brand ... and kickin' it with her hot hobby, Jake!
Once you've guessed the unknown bikini babe, keep the momentum goin' this Monday with our gallery of cheetah print bikinis!