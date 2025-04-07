Guess Who This Flexible Kid Turned Into!
Before this flexible kiddo with her ponytail was flipping to gold, she was just making the splits look like a piece of cake, going to practice daily and looking up to Olympic gymnasts, Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson.
She started gymnastics at age 6 and rose to success -- excelling at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she took gold in the all-around, and the 2024 Paris Olympics -- where she and her teammates took home the W.
Need one more clue? She made her "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit Issue earlier this year.