Guess Who This Flexible Kid Turned Into!

Before this flexible kiddo with her ponytail was flipping to gold, she was just making the splits look like a piece of cake, going to practice daily and looking up to Olympic gymnasts, Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson.

She started gymnastics at age 6 and rose to success -- excelling at both the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she took gold in the all-around, and the 2024 Paris Olympics -- where she and her teammates took home the W.