Linda Riggs In 'Once Is Not Enough' 'Memba Her?!
Brooklyn native Brenda Vaccaro was in her mid-30s when she scored an Oscar nomination for playing Linda Riggs -- the ambitious and beautiful gal prepared to do anything to maintain her status in the Wayne family -- in the 1975 family-drama film "Once Is Not Enough."
Brenda shared the big screen with Kirk Douglas as the highly-ranked and charismatic movie producer, Mike Wayne, David Janssen as the rebellious struggling writer, Tom Colt, and Melina Mercouri as the glamorous former showgirl, Karla.
Going even further back in time, Brenda appeared in the 1969 movie "Midnight Cowboy" alongside Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight.