Pamela Ewing In 'Dallas' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Victoria Principal was in her late 20s when she first played Pamela Ewing -- the brunette bomshell who suffered from depression and jumped off a building -- in the long running old school soap opera "Dallas" back in 1978.
Joining Victoria in the drama included Larry Hagman as the self-absorbed oil tycoon, J.R. Erwing, Ken Kercheval as the self-saboteur with a troubled past, Cliff Barnes and Linda Gray as former Miss Texas and the popular southern belle, Sue Ellen Erwing.
After nine years on the series, Victoria decided to start her own production company, Victoria Principal Productions.