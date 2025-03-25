Pamela Ewing in 'Dallas' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Victoria Principal was in her late 20s when she first played Pamela Ewing -- the brunette bomshell who suffered from depression and jumped off a building -- in the long running old school soap opera "Dallas" back in 1978.

Joining Victoria in the drama included Larry Hagman as the self-absorbed oil tycoon, J.R. Erwing, Ken Kercheval as the self-saboteur with a troubled past, Cliff Barnes and Linda Gray as former Miss Texas and the popular southern belle, Sue Ellen Erwing.